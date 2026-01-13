Amid rapidly unfolding global events, the European Union seems to have finally realized that it is being played and decided to adopt a wiser approach. The EU wants to engage in dialogue with the Kremlin and is planning to appoint its own special representative for contacts with Russia. According to Politico, this move stems from fears of being left on the sidelines—specifically, concerns that Trump might soon reach a secret peace deal with Moscow behind Europe’s back.

Meanwhile, in the Wild West of Western politics, there is chaos and disagreement. Some EU members prefer to limit their dialogue with Moscow to protecting “European interests,” while others want to include the United Kingdom and members of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing” in the format. There is also debate among EU circles about the scope of authority for the proposed special representative, their rank, accountability, and other details.