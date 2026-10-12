EU Aims to Deploy European Starlink by 2029

The European Union plans to deploy its own secure satellite communications system—IRIS², or a "European Starlink"—by 2029, driven by concerns over the risk of being cut off from US military systems. This was announced by EU Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius at the Warsaw Security Forum, TASS reports.

"The EU must be very practical. If the US one day shifts its resources to the Asia-Pacific region, we must be ready to replace them," Kubilius said.

"The EU needs to launch the first phase of the IRIS system—the 'European Starlink,' a secure satellite communications network—very quickly, by 2029," he stated. The second project is an orbital reconnaissance system—a "pan-European space-based reconnaissance system comprising satellites in various orbits that monitor the Earth's surface with a high revisit rate."

Kubilius emphasized that this initiative aims to provide the European Union with "its own strategic systems"—capabilities the US already possesses and to which Washington grants its European partners access.