EU Ambassadors Fail to Approve 21st Package of Sanctions against Russia

EU ambassadors were unable to agree on a 21st sanctions package by the meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels, TASS reports, citing Foreign Service Chief Kaja Kallas.

"Work on the 21st sanctions package is not finished," Kallas said.

"The ministers hope to blacklist 250 people—these are different people working in different sectors," she added.

Earlier, the portal Euractiv reported that EU countries were unable to agree on the European Commission's proposed plan to ban entry into the EU for participants of the Joint Military Action Plan (JMA) due to the technical impossibility of implementing it.