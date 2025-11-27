3.72 BYN
EU attempting to derail peace process and confiscate Russian funds
The EU intends to torpedo Trump's peace plan. This follows from statements by European Commissioner Kaja Kallas. She asserts that "a quick path to peace is not beneficial to Ukraine" – which can only mean that Kyiv has been given carte blanche to sabotage the peace deal.
The European Commissioner also announced that the war should be financed through a reparations loan, which will be issued using frozen Russian assets. Brussels is allegedly close to making a decision on this matter.
Meanwhile, Brussels disagrees, though not with representatives of the European Commission, but with Belgian officials. Euroclear, the depository that holds approximately $200 billion in Russian funds, issued a statement that attempting to use these funds would result in a loss of investor confidence in the European Union.
No matter what you call the confiscation, it will be perceived as a theft of someone else's funds, according to the Belgian Prime Minister. He also believes that the notorious reparations loan will undermine the peace deal, as Russia will lose one of its incentives for reconciliation with Ukraine.