The EU intends to torpedo Trump's peace plan. This follows from statements by European Commissioner Kaja Kallas. She asserts that "a quick path to peace is not beneficial to Ukraine" – which can only mean that Kyiv has been given carte blanche to sabotage the peace deal.

The European Commissioner also announced that the war should be financed through a reparations loan, which will be issued using frozen Russian assets. Brussels is allegedly close to making a decision on this matter.

Meanwhile, Brussels disagrees, though not with representatives of the European Commission, but with Belgian officials. Euroclear, the depository that holds approximately $200 billion in Russian funds, issued a statement that attempting to use these funds would result in a loss of investor confidence in the European Union.