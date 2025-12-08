EU Can Permanently Block Russian Assets

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9f998678-0cda-4136-9b1c-e7b0571a3d91/conversions/ab1780e9-6dd6-41ca-892b-ef9490811da0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9f998678-0cda-4136-9b1c-e7b0571a3d91/conversions/ab1780e9-6dd6-41ca-892b-ef9490811da0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9f998678-0cda-4136-9b1c-e7b0571a3d91/conversions/ab1780e9-6dd6-41ca-892b-ef9490811da0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9f998678-0cda-4136-9b1c-e7b0571a3d91/conversions/ab1780e9-6dd6-41ca-892b-ef9490811da0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The European Union may permanently freeze Russian assets. According to the Financial Times, the clause allowing for the freezing of Russian funds is contained in the union's legislative framework and enables resolutions to be made without the unanimity of all member states.

This clause could be invoked in the event of serious economic shocks, which Brussels considers to include military action in Ukraine and Russia's alleged hybrid aggression.