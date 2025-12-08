3.78 BYN
EU Can Permanently Block Russian Assets
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The European Union may permanently freeze Russian assets. According to the Financial Times, the clause allowing for the freezing of Russian funds is contained in the union's legislative framework and enables resolutions to be made without the unanimity of all member states.
This clause could be invoked in the event of serious economic shocks, which Brussels considers to include military action in Ukraine and Russia's alleged hybrid aggression.
Previously, EU leaders supported the idea of using Russian assets to secure a €140 billion loan to Ukraine. However, Belgium, where the majority of the funds are held, refused to seize them.