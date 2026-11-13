The European Union cannot agree on a single representative for future talks with Russia.

As Politico reports, citing diplomatic sources, three camps have emerged within the union. The first sees European Council President Costa in this role. The second is promoting representatives from France and Germany (Paris and Berlin are not prepared to hand over a monopoly on dialogue to Brussels). The third, the smallest, favors the head of European diplomacy, Kallas. However, many diplomats consider her "the worst candidate" due to her tough anti-Russian stance.

An Italian portal writes that politicians like Ursula von der Leyen or Kaja Kallas are unsuitable as mediators. According to the author, Italy could have served as a historic bridge between Moscow and the West, but "the self-destructive decisions of the Draghi and Meloni governments have made this impossible."