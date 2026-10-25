European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner stated that the European Commission plans to turn the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) into the central deportation agency, RIA Novosti writes.

“We are consistently continuing to change the course of European migration policy. In particular, Frontex needs to be turned into the EU’s central deportation agency. Whoever does not have the right to remain in the European Union is obliged to leave it,” Brunner said in an interview with the newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

Brunner noted that he will present the corresponding initiative on 27 October.

The European Commissioner pointed out that expanding the agency’s powers requires an increase in its financing. Brunner stressed that in the context of discussing the EU budget for 2028–2034 the EC has proposed doubling Frontex funding, namely allocating 12 billion euros to this agency.

However, as the newspaper reports, Ireland, which holds the presidency of the EU Council, has proposed in a compromise draft budget to cut this sum in half. According to Welt am Sonntag, with such financial provision Frontex will not be able to fully fulfill the tasks set.

According to the publication, the agency is already facing a shortage of funding for the implementation of certain goals. For example, Frontex has already exhausted the funds provided for 2026 for the reintegration program, which provides one-time assistance to migrants in settling in their homeland after voluntary return from the EU. The newspaper attributes this to a noticeable growth in interest in the program.