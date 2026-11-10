EU Council to Continue Training Ukrainian Armed Forces until 2028

The EU Council has extended the Ukrainian military training mission for another two years. The mandate of the training mission has been extended until November 2028, with a budget of nearly €300 million. The corresponding statement was published on the EU Council website.

The expanded mandate includes analyzing combat experience and modernizing the Ukrainian Armed Forces' training system. As part of the mission, the EU will also maintain coordination with the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway, and the United States, and continue to interact with NATO structures.