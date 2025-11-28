3.72 BYN
2.92 BYN
3.38 BYN
EU countries excluded from Ukraine negotiations
Text by:Editorial office news.by
EU countries excluded from Ukraine negotiationsnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9c4ecf94-02f8-4359-9750-a3956549d93e/conversions/6225f438-a7e8-474a-9340-8abb9cbab747-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9c4ecf94-02f8-4359-9750-a3956549d93e/conversions/6225f438-a7e8-474a-9340-8abb9cbab747-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9c4ecf94-02f8-4359-9750-a3956549d93e/conversions/6225f438-a7e8-474a-9340-8abb9cbab747-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9c4ecf94-02f8-4359-9750-a3956549d93e/conversions/6225f438-a7e8-474a-9340-8abb9cbab747-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
When it comes to Ukraine's future, there aren't enough chairs at the negotiating table for the EU. Bloomberg has once again highlighted this.
The article notes that European countries are excluded from the details of many aspects of the negotiation process to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. Their role is limited to participating in bilateral consultations and only when the American side deems it appropriate, the journalists explain.
It has also been reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to skip the NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brussels next week "at a crucial time for Ukraine."