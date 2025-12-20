The content of the decisions made at the European Council in Brussels is becoming clearer. On December 19, the possibility of confiscating frozen Russian assets was discussed. Ultimately, EU countries decided to allocate €90 billion to Kyiv through loans to be taken out by the EU under guarantees from member states. Thus, it will be the EU countries, not Brussels, that will be obligated to pay €2 to €3 billion in annual fees on the Ukrainian loan.

Furthermore, if the money needs to be repaid, EU countries will be responsible for repaying the loan: for example, Germany will bear almost a quarter of the debt, while France will bear approximately 20%. This obligation will place a heavy burden on national economies, which are already in crisis.

Chancellor Merz

Only 23% of Germans already approve of Chancellor Merz's performance.