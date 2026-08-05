EU Denies Temporary Protection to Ukrainian Men Without Military Papers

New European Union rules governing temporary protection for Ukrainian men of military age entered into force on 5 August. The change was reported by BelTA citing foreign sources.

A decision by the EU Council on temporary protection, published in the Official Journal of the European Union, stipulates that Ukrainian men without an exemption from military service will no longer be granted temporary protection.

Applicants must now demonstrate that they have fulfilled their military obligations by means of a formal statement in order to receive the status. The requirement applies to both initial and subsequent applications for temporary protection, as well as to cases involving family reunification. It does not affect individuals who already held temporary protection on the date the decision was adopted.

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers earlier approved Resolution No. 981, which introduces a new framework for the state’s dealings with men liable for military service. Under the resolution, Ukrainian men abroad will be refused consular services unless they present military documents. One of the key measures is the automatic registration for military service of Ukrainian citizens living overseas. If a person applying to a diplomatic mission is found to be absent from the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Military Obligors and Reservists, they may be automatically enrolled and issued an electronic military registration document — without undergoing a military medical examination.

In mid-July it was reported that EU member states had agreed to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians who fled the conflict until 4 March 2028. At the same time, the EU formally excluded newly arriving Ukrainians subject to conscription from the protection scheme.