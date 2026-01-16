EU Develops Plan "B" in Case of US Takeover of Greenland

The European Union has secretly developed a Plan B in case the United States seizes Greenland by force, the Belgian Defense Minister stated bluntly. He warned that such a scenario could lead to the complete collapse of NATO.

The politician noted that they prefer not to discuss the details. However, anticipating questions, he stated that no one is planning to start a war; the United States has colossal superiority. Amid Trump's threats to acquire or seize Greenland for "national security," a European intelligence mission has already been deployed, involving Denmark, France, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. The military force consists of only a few dozen members. In response, the Italian Defense Minister remarked that aiding the Danish autonomous region looks like a joke.