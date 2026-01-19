3.72 BYN
2.90 BYN
3.37 BYN
EU Discusses New Defense Alliance Establishment
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In response to the American leader's plans, EU countries have begun discussing establishment of a new defense alliance, Politico reports.
According to the agency, with NATO under threat, the bloc could be based on the "Coalition of the Willing" led by France and the United Kingdom, which was originally formed to create security guarantees for Ukraine.
Now, however, Europe's own security is on the agenda. The EU no longer views the United States as a reliable trading partner, much less a security ally.