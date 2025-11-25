EU Discusses "Plan B" to Finance Ukraine without Using Frozen Russian Assets

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abb55a26-97ad-446a-8a8a-81aa8d8c2032/conversions/961e55c1-6096-40e1-80d3-4e4482591660-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abb55a26-97ad-446a-8a8a-81aa8d8c2032/conversions/961e55c1-6096-40e1-80d3-4e4482591660-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abb55a26-97ad-446a-8a8a-81aa8d8c2032/conversions/961e55c1-6096-40e1-80d3-4e4482591660-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abb55a26-97ad-446a-8a8a-81aa8d8c2032/conversions/961e55c1-6096-40e1-80d3-4e4482591660-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

European countries are shaping an "emergency plan B" to ensure Ukraine's financial stability in early 2026.

In place of frozen Russian assets, which cannot be seized, a "bridge" loan to Kiev is proposed, financed by the EU loans. The plan emerged in response to Belgium's refusal to confiscate Russian assets, which Brussels believes signifies "excessively high hidden risks."