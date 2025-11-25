3.70 BYN
EU Discusses "Plan B" to Finance Ukraine without Using Frozen Russian Assets
Text by:Editorial office news.by
European countries are shaping an "emergency plan B" to ensure Ukraine's financial stability in early 2026.
In place of frozen Russian assets, which cannot be seized, a "bridge" loan to Kiev is proposed, financed by the EU loans. The plan emerged in response to Belgium's refusal to confiscate Russian assets, which Brussels believes signifies "excessively high hidden risks."
According to Politico, the EU may also request the return of these funds once Kiev receives financing from a long-term "reparations" loan using Russian assets.