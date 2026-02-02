3.73 BYN
EU doesn't approve €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Permanent representatives of the EU countries failed to agree on a mechanism for a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, which was decided on back in December 2025.
The legislative package for its practical implementation has not yet been approved. Discussions on the issue will continue in the coming days. If successful, the plans must be approved by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union.
Bankovaya Street expects the first tranche of the loan to be released as early as April.