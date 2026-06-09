EU Experts Express Concern about Emergence of New Types of Drugs

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The European Union faces a serious threat from the rapidly changing psychoactive drug market. In the European Drug Report, experts express concern not only about the availability of illicit substances but also about the emergence of new synthetic opioids.

According to the report, the number of European drug overdose deaths in 2024 will exceed 7,500. The problem is exacerbated by the fact that users often don't understand what they're taking and can't calculate the right dosage.