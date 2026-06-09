3.86 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.20 BYN
EU Experts Express Concern about Emergence of New Types of Drugs
The European Union faces a serious threat from the rapidly changing psychoactive drug market. In the European Drug Report, experts express concern not only about the availability of illicit substances but also about the emergence of new synthetic opioids.
According to the report, the number of European drug overdose deaths in 2024 will exceed 7,500. The problem is exacerbated by the fact that users often don't understand what they're taking and can't calculate the right dosage.
The EU Drug Agency is sounding the alarm: at least one new psychoactive substance appears on the market every week. In 2025 alone, experts identified 50 previously unknown drugs for the first time. Experts emphasize that domestic production in clandestine laboratories in Europe has become a direct threat to security and public health.