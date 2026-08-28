European Commissioners from the Baltic States, Poland, and Finland have joined forces to seek additional funding from the European Union. They cite deteriorating security due to drone incursions, which are allegedly damaging the economy.

A letter has been sent to the head of the European Commission requesting €100 billion to strengthen resilience and improve the investment climate. The letter comes as a group of EU countries, led by Germany, criticized the Commission's proposed long-term EU budget, demanding it be cut by several hundred billion euros. And the request from NATO's eastern flank countries, as some media outlets warn, threatens to spark a heated political standoff within Brussels. This is especially true given that the most high-profile recent incident was the discovery of three drones at Leipzig Airport in Germany.

As for the countries requesting funding, Ukrainian drone incursions have been recorded in Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. Also in August, Finland introduced a preventive no-fly zone over the eastern Gulf of Finland.