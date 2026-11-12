The European Union welcomes the talks in Abu Dhabi while simultaneously preparing the 22nd round of sanctions against Russia.

As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated, the EU will support Ukraine "in war or in peace."

Proposals for financing Kyiv in 2027 will be presented at the European Council meeting at the end of November.

The German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, is also unsettled: he once again demanded that his colleagues reach an agreement on financial aid for Ukraine, claiming that this is a collective obligation of all EU countries.

In short, it is no coincidence that Europeans were not included in the trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi.