EU Gas Storage Facilities are 70% Full

It has been revealed that gas storage facilities in Europe are currently 70% full, compared to the 87% level typical for this time of year. This situation presents two possible scenarios: either additional gas will have to be purchased at rising prices, or the EU will enter the winter facing a shortage, where even a cold snap could turn into a disaster.

In either case, the root cause of the problem is managerial negligence. Germany, for instance, has only just decided to shift the responsibility for filling storage facilities onto private companies. While these companies will likely manage the task, utility rates are bound to rise—if not several-fold, then by tens of percent.