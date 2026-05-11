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EU intends to ban children's access to social media
Text by:Editorial office news.by
EU intends to ban children's access to social medianews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b6db182a-cf21-4e4f-b079-0027caf665c6/conversions/f91f76be-f4b5-40fd-bf7c-4a284e61d629-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b6db182a-cf21-4e4f-b079-0027caf665c6/conversions/f91f76be-f4b5-40fd-bf7c-4a284e61d629-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b6db182a-cf21-4e4f-b079-0027caf665c6/conversions/f91f76be-f4b5-40fd-bf7c-4a284e61d629-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b6db182a-cf21-4e4f-b079-0027caf665c6/conversions/f91f76be-f4b5-40fd-bf7c-4a284e61d629-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen solemnly promised to restore childhood to young Europeans by banning their use of social media.
According to her, Brussels is considering introducing an age limit as early as this summer. A special app will monitor digital morality.
Von der Leyen emphasized that the risks to children's mental health, including depression and addiction, are a consequence of the business models of tech giants, and the EU intends to apply a "zero tolerance" policy to companies that ignore the safety of minors