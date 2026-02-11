news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ccc5ef2a-dd49-4f9a-a74a-50aa445cd6d3/conversions/18d40f37-54ef-4cad-8b1f-d10e09608d36-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ccc5ef2a-dd49-4f9a-a74a-50aa445cd6d3/conversions/18d40f37-54ef-4cad-8b1f-d10e09608d36-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ccc5ef2a-dd49-4f9a-a74a-50aa445cd6d3/conversions/18d40f37-54ef-4cad-8b1f-d10e09608d36-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ccc5ef2a-dd49-4f9a-a74a-50aa445cd6d3/conversions/18d40f37-54ef-4cad-8b1f-d10e09608d36-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The EU is rapidly losing its technological, industrial, and economic leadership. This alarmist statement was made by senior European government officials in Antwerp at the so-called European Industrial Summit. The causes of this economic catastrophe were also quite frankly identified: the cessation of cheap energy purchases from Russia, as well as the economic wars that Europe is waging with virtually the rest of the world.

Bart De Wever, Prime Minister of Belgium:

"In countries like Germany, the Netherlands, and France, the situation is simply dramatic. We are on the brink of an existential crisis. And the reasons are well known: energy costs, declining competitiveness, overregulation, and Chinese dumping. We all know we must urgently change course, and we know the direction. But sometimes it feels like we're standing on the bridge of a ship, but we can't reach the helm. Without industry, there is no technological leadership. Without technology, there is no defense capability. If Europe loses its industrial base, it will lose not only economic growth, but also influence and, ultimately, sovereignty!"

The leaders of Germany and France made similar statements. Merz noted that China's GDP growth over the past decade has reached 8 percent annually, while Europe's is barely 1 percent. Macron, meanwhile, stated that the fight against carbon emissions in a world of high energy prices is leading to the collapse of industry.