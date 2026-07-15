EU, Moldova, and Ukraine Hold Talks on Expanding Community

The European Union, Moldova, and Ukraine have begun negotiations on the sixth cluster for EU accession. This cluster concerns foreign policy, security, and defense policy and covers two separate negotiating sections.

There are 33 of these sections in total, grouped into six negotiating clusters. Negotiations on the first cluster opened on June 15. However, accession negotiations do not guarantee accession or set a timeframe.

As stated in Brussels, everything now depends on the candidate countries, or more precisely, on their efforts to implement the necessary reforms to align their legislation with EU standards.

Also, enlargement conferences were held yesterday with two more candidate countries – Albania and Montenegro.