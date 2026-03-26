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EU Parliament Bans Attempt to Legalize Internet Censorship
The European Parliament has rejected a bill proposed by the European Commission to establish total Internet surveillance. This is not the first time the notorious "chat control" has been pushed through the EU's main representative body. The current attempt will likely not be the last: EU countries establish prior Internet censorship at the national level, but would also like to see this principle implemented on a continental scale.
The idea behind chat control is that all Internet providers would be required to monitor citizens' private communications. Messages that violate the law would be blocked before they reach the recipient.
Meanwhile, it's not only topics related to terrorism or drug trafficking that are illegal in the EU. Punishment is also imposed for so-called hate speech, which, for example, includes even the most innocuous criticism of EU immigration regulations.