3.71 BYN
2.92 BYN
3.40 BYN
EU plans to appoint special representative for contacts with Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
EU plans to appoint special representative for contacts with Russianews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/78a795e7-c6d7-40c7-9072-99d9ceffa91b/conversions/8fa02a18-6cf2-4c61-9c25-f52a6f50ae14-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/78a795e7-c6d7-40c7-9072-99d9ceffa91b/conversions/8fa02a18-6cf2-4c61-9c25-f52a6f50ae14-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/78a795e7-c6d7-40c7-9072-99d9ceffa91b/conversions/8fa02a18-6cf2-4c61-9c25-f52a6f50ae14-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/78a795e7-c6d7-40c7-9072-99d9ceffa91b/conversions/8fa02a18-6cf2-4c61-9c25-f52a6f50ae14-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The EU plans to appoint a special representative for contacts with Russia, who will advocate for EU interests in negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict, Politico reports.
Brussels fear that the US will reach an agreement with Russia without its participation. According to the publication, the proposal has received support from the European Commission. However, the EU is divided over the mandate of the potential negotiator. Some propose limiting the negotiator to representing the interests of the European Union, while others want to include the UK and its allies.
Incidentally, Finnish President Alexander Stubb is being mentioned as a potential candidate, while Italy is considering former Prime Minister Mario Draghi.