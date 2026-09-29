EU Plans to Continue Training Mission for Armed Forces of Ukraine

The EU has extended the mandate of military training mission for Ukraine until 2028. Kaja Kallas announced this following a meeting of European defense ministers. The bloc's member states intend to restore and modernize two training centers directly within Ukraine to streamline and accelerate the training process.

Additionally, a coordination center will be established in Kyiv to analyze combat experience gained in Ukraine and incorporate those insights into the training of new troops. Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Ireland, and Luxembourg have provided funding for the military training mission.