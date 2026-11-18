European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius has stated that the European Union plans to supply Ukraine with up to 20 million drones in 2027, with more than 60% of the EU’s military funding earmarked for this purpose, TASS reports.

Presenting an additional €45 billion funding program for Kyiv for 2027, he noted that €25 billion of this would consist of military funding—an amount almost entirely directed toward the EU’s own military-industrial complex for the production of weapons for Ukraine.

"While drones accounted for about 30% of our supplies in 2026, they will make up 62% in 2027," he declared.

The European Commissioner emphasized that the EU is set to supply Ukraine with "a total of up to 20 million" drones of all types.

He also warned EU defense companies that the weaponry slated for Kyiv in 2027 must be delivered "in 2027—not in 2028 or 2029."

On November 17, the European Commission released its annual economic forecast. Its central scenario assumes that the conflict in Ukraine will continue at least until the end of 2028 and includes an "expectation" that, during this period, the number of refugees from Ukraine in the EU will decrease by 500 million—a sharp contrast to previous years, when the figure had either remained stable or increased.