EU Poll: 76% of People Say Democracy in Their Countries in Decline
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Against the backdrop of migrants' disillusionment with Austrian healthcare, rising utility costs in Germany, and horrors in Spanish nursing homes, Politico has taken a poll of EU citizens.
According to the publication's data, 63% of Europeans believe the best is behind them, and two-thirds of those polled believe the future will be difficult for their children and grandchildren. Meanwhile, 76% expressed the opinion that democracy in their countries is in decline. 65% of residents say their countries are moving in the wrong direction. In Germany (formerly a powerhouse), this figure was higher than the European average at 66%.