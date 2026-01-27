Watch onlineTV Programm
EU Poll: 76% of People Say Democracy in Their Countries in Decline

Against the backdrop of migrants' disillusionment with Austrian healthcare, rising utility costs in Germany, and horrors in Spanish nursing homes, Politico has taken a poll of EU citizens.

According to the publication's data, 63% of Europeans believe the best is behind them, and two-thirds of those polled believe the future will be difficult for their children and grandchildren. Meanwhile, 76% expressed the opinion that democracy in their countries is in decline. 65% of residents say their countries are moving in the wrong direction. In Germany (formerly a powerhouse), this figure was higher than the European average at 66%.

