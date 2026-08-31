The EU is considering creating a special naval mission in the Baltic and North Seas. Its mission will be to counter maritime shipments of Russian oil, Izvestia reports, citing Luxembourg MEP Fernand Kartheiser.

A European source confirmed the information. Another source said the proposal to establish the new mission could be announced this fall.

Earlier, Brussels refocused its IRINI naval mission on countering maritime shipments in Russia's interests. Moscow called these measures completely inconsistent with international law.