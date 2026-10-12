The new EU sanctions package will include restrictions targeting the Russian defense industry, specifically missile production, TASS reports.

According to reports, the restrictive measures will remain in effect for three years. EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg on October 12 will also continue to examine plans to limit visa issuance to Russian tourists and former military personnel, as well as options for restricting the movement of Russian diplomats within the bloc, sources said.

EU authorities plan to include approximately 1,600 individuals and entities in the new sanctions package, Politico notes.

Moscow has repeatedly pointed out the illegality and ineffectiveness of unilateral Western sanctions. On July 27, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia has adapted to European sanctions and knows how to live and develop under the pressure they exert.