European hospitality has come to an end. The European Union is preparing to officially close its doors to Ukrainian men of military age.

Brussels and Tallinn have confirmed that temporary protection status will no longer be granted to new refugees from Ukraine.

The head of the Estonian Ministry of the Interior stated bluntly that the initiative comes from Kyiv that demands the return of people to replenish losses in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The restrictions will affect newly arriving citizens aged 23 to 60. Meanwhile, 4.5 million Ukrainians already in Europe are retaining their status for now. But the EU is already discussing preparing mechanisms for their return home.