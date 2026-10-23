Europeans are making increasingly urgent attempts to "catch the departing train." In Brussels, a list of potential negotiators is being drawn up—individuals who, the EU hopes, will engage with Moscow to discuss the conflict in Ukraine and the full spectrum of relations between Russia and Europe.

While yesterday only Finnish President Stubb was mentioned as a potential mediator, the list has since grown significantly, according to the British newspaper *The Daily Telegraph*; it now includes the Prime Ministers of Italy, Norway, and Denmark.

The Europeans face one primary obstacle: Russia has shown no inclination to consider their peace proposals. A different path for negotiations appears more likely: a potential meeting between Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in November—an event in which no EU representatives are expected to participate.