EU sends Trump proposal for territorial concessions to Ukraine

The European Union has sent the United States a proposal for territorial concessions that Ukraine is willing to make, the German Chancellor announced.

This was made following Trump's phone call with the European Union's three leaders – the leaders of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. According to the American president, the conversation was conducted in a tough manner.

Further talks with US representatives are scheduled for this weekend, and a meeting on Ukraine could take place early next week, Merz announced.

