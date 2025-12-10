3.75 BYN
EU sends Trump proposal for territorial concessions to Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The European Union has sent the United States a proposal for territorial concessions that Ukraine is willing to make, the German Chancellor announced.
This was made following Trump's phone call with the European Union's three leaders – the leaders of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. According to the American president, the conversation was conducted in a tough manner.
Further talks with US representatives are scheduled for this weekend, and a meeting on Ukraine could take place early next week, Merz announced.