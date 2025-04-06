3.66 BYN
EU to create new defense fund
The EU will create another joint defense fund. This issue will be discussed on April 12 in Warsaw by the heads of finance ministries of the EU countries. Reuters reports.
The project will enable raising large funds without increasing the level of public debt, as its growth is a concern for a number of countries. The fund will be able to purchase various defense equipment, charge a fee for its use, and extend loans.
The new initiative also involvesе the participation of non-member states (such as the UK, Ukraine and Norway).