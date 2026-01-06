3.67 BYN
EU to Formulate Deterrent Plan against US in Case of Attack on Greenland
European politicians are seriously concerned about the US government's claims of seeking to seize Greenland and are working on a response to US President Donald Trump's call to seize the Danish territory.
According to Politico, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and his European counterparts are particularly active. The EU is not ruling out the possibility of a direct confrontation with the Americans.
At that, according to a certain European diplomat, a deal scenario is being discussed in which the US receives Greenland, and the EU receives guarantees of support for the Kiev regime.
Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance is only escalating the situation. He stated that Denmark has failed to protect Greenland. He asserted that the island is critically important to US national security and the operation of the missile defense system. Furthermore, the politician expressed the opinion that Europe is expressing a lot of discontent and does not understand Trump's arguments.