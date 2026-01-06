EU to Formulate Deterrent Plan against US in Case of Attack on Greenland

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/361fe687-780d-47d6-b74a-6d232589ee7a/conversions/c8438fd4-7a02-4477-a16a-7e278eb19e77-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/361fe687-780d-47d6-b74a-6d232589ee7a/conversions/c8438fd4-7a02-4477-a16a-7e278eb19e77-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/361fe687-780d-47d6-b74a-6d232589ee7a/conversions/c8438fd4-7a02-4477-a16a-7e278eb19e77-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/361fe687-780d-47d6-b74a-6d232589ee7a/conversions/c8438fd4-7a02-4477-a16a-7e278eb19e77-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

European politicians are seriously concerned about the US government's claims of seeking to seize Greenland and are working on a response to US President Donald Trump's call to seize the Danish territory.

According to Politico, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and his European counterparts are particularly active. The EU is not ruling out the possibility of a direct confrontation with the Americans.

At that, according to a certain European diplomat, a deal scenario is being discussed in which the US receives Greenland, and the EU receives guarantees of support for the Kiev regime.