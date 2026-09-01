The European Union has finalized plans for the funds allocated to the SAFE program, which is intended for the purchase of military equipment.

The portion of the funds not allocated to applicant countries will be spent on the "European Air Shield" and the "Drone Wall." These two projects will cost an estimated €15 billion.

The "European Air Shield" is expected to be an integrated air and missile defense system. The "Drone Wall" is intended to provide absolute protection against any drone incursion into EU territory. However, €15 billion is clearly insufficient to fund such ambitious goals.