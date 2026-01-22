EU to start purchasing weapons, equipment, and icebreakers for military operations in Arctic

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/35f6acac-41f5-4236-83dd-b4353f7ae531/conversions/12d5aa3a-c94b-4c3d-8b62-08b12f170b6b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/35f6acac-41f5-4236-83dd-b4353f7ae531/conversions/12d5aa3a-c94b-4c3d-8b62-08b12f170b6b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/35f6acac-41f5-4236-83dd-b4353f7ae531/conversions/12d5aa3a-c94b-4c3d-8b62-08b12f170b6b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/35f6acac-41f5-4236-83dd-b4353f7ae531/conversions/12d5aa3a-c94b-4c3d-8b62-08b12f170b6b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The European Union is all-out arming. It will start purchasing weapons and equipment, including icebreakers, for military operations in the Arctic. This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

She noted that the EU has so far underinvested in the Arctic and its security, and therefore the time has come to step up its efforts in this area.