EU to start purchasing weapons, equipment, and icebreakers for military operations in Arctic
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The European Union is all-out arming. It will start purchasing weapons and equipment, including icebreakers, for military operations in the Arctic. This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
She noted that the EU has so far underinvested in the Arctic and its security, and therefore the time has come to step up its efforts in this area.
On January 19, von der Leyen discussed Greenland with the NATO Secretary General, the French President, the British Prime Minister, the German Chancellor, and the Italian Prime Minister. The meeting concluded with a statement that the EU plans to always defend its strategic and economic interests.