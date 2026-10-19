The European Union and Kyiv are urgently preparing a new package of sanctions, fearing it could be the last one before the French presidential election.

According to The Independent, Western officials are seriously considering the possibility of a victory for Marine Le Pen—a French politician who openly opposes anti-Russian sanctions, blocks support for Ukraine, and has described the current European policy as "economic suicide."

Since EU sanctions require the unanimous consent of all member states, a Le Pen-led France would have the legal authority to block any future measures.

Brussels officials are running out of time; February represents the final window to reach an agreement on these restrictions.