EU Wants to Avoid Concluding Peace under Russian-American Deal Terms
According to Bloomberg, European leaders during talks with Zelensky scheduled for December 8 in London will try to persuade him not to withdraw troops from Donbas.
Europe wants to avoid making peace based on the terms of the Russian-American deal. This stems from concerns that the U.S. will not provide real security guarantees to Kiev. At the same time, the EU fears that the U.S. might withdraw from the negotiations, which would leave Europe simply short of funds for Ukraine.
In this dependent position, European politicians can only hope that Trump will change his attitude toward Russia. However, the new national security strategy presented by the Trump administration only heightens European leaders' concerns. The American leader himself is extremely dissatisfied with the progress of the negotiations. According to him, Zelensky hasn't even bothered to read his peace plan.