EU Wants to Avoid Concluding Peace under Russian-American Deal Terms

According to Bloomberg, European leaders during talks with Zelensky scheduled for December 8 in London will try to persuade him not to withdraw troops from Donbas.

Europe wants to avoid making peace based on the terms of the Russian-American deal. This stems from concerns that the U.S. will not provide real security guarantees to Kiev. At the same time, the EU fears that the U.S. might withdraw from the negotiations, which would leave Europe simply short of funds for Ukraine.