The theft of Russian assets continues to be hotly debated in the EU. Reuters is sounding the alarm: if the bloc fails to agree on seizing the funds for a loan to Ukraine, it will be catastrophic for Kiev.

As a reminder, the EU wants to bypass Hungary and Slovakia's veto and hand over the stolen funds to the Kiev regime. To this end, the bloc is preparing to freeze Russian assets indefinitely. This will eliminate the risk that some EU countries could one day block an extension of the freeze, thereby forcing the EU to return the funds to Russia.