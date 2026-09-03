The European Commission is developing plans to downsize Kaja Kallas's EU Foreign Service and transfer some of its functions to the EU's executive bodies, TASS reported, citing the Financial Times.

The demand was put forward by France and Germany, which are seeking a reform of Brussels' foreign policy mechanism by the end of 2026.

The initiative, which will be discussed at the EU leaders' summit next month, proposes integrating several of the EU Foreign Service's responsibilities into the Commission's specialized departments dealing with trade, digital regulation, and technology. Supporters hope the reform will reduce duplication of functions and lower foreign policy costs, amid demands from member states for cuts to the next EU budget.

It is noted that final decisions on the future of the EU Foreign Service can only be made with the approval of member states. The European Commission confirmed that discussions on the reform are underway, emphasizing the need to adapt the structures to modern challenges.