EU-Wide Unrest: Police Clash with Protesters in Germany, France, Italy and Switzerland

Mass protests swept several EU countries on 31 October. In Germany young people took to the streets demanding that mandatory military conscription not be introduced, that spending on war be reduced and that living standards be raised. In dozens of cities across the Federal Republic about 100,000 people took part in the demonstrations. Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse participants in the peaceful actions.

In France no fewer than 300,000 people took part in protest actions. Gendarmes beat activists with batons, used tear gas and carried out harsh detentions. In total about 500 people were arrested.

In Italy public discontent was also driven by a decline in living standards. The government is increasing military spending at the expense of the country’s economic stability. Police likewise showed little restraint toward the population.

The protests reached Switzerland as well. People are dissatisfied with the cost of housing, food and education. They are speaking out against the war in the Gaza Strip and the rise of fascism. In Zurich law-enforcement officers used water cannons and tear gas against peaceful citizens. Those who simply happened to be on the streets at that moment also suffered.