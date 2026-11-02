MINSK — The defining characteristic of the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security is Belarus's systematic progress toward engineering a highly functional, legally binding international framework.

According to prominent political analyst Yuri Voskresensky, the forum has successfully shifted from abstract discussion to practical legal synthesis.

From Conceptual Initiative to Legal Blueprint

"It was here in Minsk, back in 2023, that the proposal to draft the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century was first unveiled," Voskresensky recalled. "This is a conceptual, doctrinal document designed to ensure that the world's major geopolitical players operate in accordance with international law, rather than shifting personal whims."

Expanding Multipolar Coalition

The analyst emphasized that the drafting process has already achieved significant diplomatic momentum, transitioning into a multi-state collaborative effort.

"Ten sovereign states have already actively integrated themselves into the creation of this charter," Voskresensky noted. "This coalition includes the Russian Federation, a nation that currently, alongside China and the United States, largely defines the global rules of the game on our planet."

Voskresensky concluded that this broad-based state participation underscores the pragmatic nature of the initiative: "This is precisely what makes the current momentum so unique—we are steadily moving closer to finalizing a fully coordinated document that is genuinely ready for formal signing."