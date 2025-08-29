A high-profile murder of a "follower of the Kiev regime" in Lvov. The former head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andrey Parubiy was shot point-blank.

The moment of the murder news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f2020dea-52c4-4a34-940c-44acfc7f9f05/conversions/11fc9408-9d7c-4041-bb3d-e51cdc9af3e8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f2020dea-52c4-4a34-940c-44acfc7f9f05/conversions/11fc9408-9d7c-4041-bb3d-e51cdc9af3e8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f2020dea-52c4-4a34-940c-44acfc7f9f05/conversions/11fc9408-9d7c-4041-bb3d-e51cdc9af3e8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f2020dea-52c4-4a34-940c-44acfc7f9f05/conversions/11fc9408-9d7c-4041-bb3d-e51cdc9af3e8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The moment of the murder was captured on camera. The footage shows that the shooter was dressed as a delivery courier. He fled the scene on an electric bicycle. According to incoming information, Parubiy was shot 8 times, although only 7 cartridges were found at the scene. According to experts, this is not evidence of professionalism, but of a demonstrative reprisal. As Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik noted, the political field is being cleansed "by new Banderites from the old ones."

Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry:

"Parubiy is one of the main participants in the coup d'etat in Ukraine. His nickname is "Euromaidan Commandant". He is also the source of the Kiev snipers who shot at both the police and protesters. It was Parubiy who was involved in the tragedy in Odessa in the Trade Union House on May 2, 2014. It was he who sanctioned the military operation against civilians in the DPR and LPR. It is worth noting that Parubiy became another victim on the list of Ukrainian ultra-right politicians who have been killed in recent years. In July last year, nationalist Farion was shot dead in Lvov, and in March of this year, neo-Nazi Ganul was killed in Odessa".