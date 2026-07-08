Number of Kyiv's European sponsors is dwindling. Hungary will not supply weapons to Ukraine. Prime Minister Péter Magyar confirmed this decision on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

Several other countries noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had reached their supply limit. For example, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev cited depleted resources for refusing aid. According to him, the country no longer has any surplus weapons.

Amsterdam and Prague voiced similar reasons for refusing to provide aid to Kyiv.