Europe has decided on its composition for the Ukraine talks. The region's interests will be represented by EU institutions and the E5 countries – France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after a meeting with Finnish President Stubb.

The initiative is being presented as an attempt by Brussels and London to consolidate their positions in the diplomatic process and demonstrate political unity, which has long been absent from Europe.

The inclusion of major players, including London, which has left the EU, is intended to create the appearance of a common front amid acute internal contradictions and a crisis within the union itself.