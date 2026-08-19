Europe Left without Harvest - Drought Caused Colossal Damage to Farmers

European agriculture is experiencing a severe crisis. According to The Guardian, French, Italian, and Spanish farmers are reporting catastrophic crop failures due to record heat and drought.

For example, France's corn harvest has plummeted by 35%—a 46-year low. Vegetable production has also plummeted. The country could lose its entire artichoke harvest. Even hay production for winter cattle feed has fallen to approximately 30% below average.

In Italy, the heat has scorched more than half of farmland, reducing milk yields by a fifth, while Spanish winemakers and grain producers are reporting a drop in output by almost half. EU governments are frantically trying to save farmers with subsidies. However, these funds won't help them recover their lost harvests, nor will they help ordinary Europeans cope with the shock of new prices in stores.