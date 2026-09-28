Europe is sliding rapidly into an energy and social crisis. According to Eurostat, average fuel prices across the Old Continent have jumped by a quarter compared with August last year.

The steepest increase has been recorded in Bulgaria, where prices have risen by more than 34 percent over the year. Against that backdrop, mass protests have broken out across the continent.

Public anger is not confined to empty tanks. The crisis in political thinking — and in ordinary household budgets — is the subject of this report for the “Full Europe” strand.

The holiday season is over, and ordinary Europeans are returning to routine. In their absence, that routine has accumulated a formidable list of problems.

The most immediate, and the one that hits hardest, is the extraordinary rise in motor-fuel prices. Fuel is not merely expensive; in some places it is also hard to find.

A woman in France:

“If fuel cost less than one euro a litre, I would fill the tank every time. As it is — no. We have to adapt and plan every trip carefully. We try not to make three or four separate journeys; we combine everything into a single route. It is very expensive, and it is our main concern.”

In France, roughly one in five filling stations now reports shortages of at least one type of fuel. The situation is especially acute for local fishermen making final preparations for the scallop season.

Faced with diesel prices that make putting to sea a near-certain financial loss, fishermen have resorted to more radical action, mounting mass blockades of refineries across the country. Instead of a constructive dialogue, the authorities of the Fifth Republic sent in special police units.

Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron acknowledges that the situation in the country is chaotic and is attempting to show urgency. He has written to the president of the European Commission demanding a relaxation of certain EU rules on fuel production — in effect, arguing for more supply even at the cost of lower standards. He declines to accept responsibility himself, blaming geopolitical instability.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France:

“It is no secret that many of our fellow citizens and families have faced real hardship because of the sharp rise in fuel prices. Prices at the pump have reached historic highs, creating serious problems and hitting household purchasing power. Concern is also growing over the cost of gas and the wider energy situation. But this state of affairs is entirely the result of wars and the international environment.”

Protesters in France may soon face more than tear gas or a baton. New legislation has, in practice, widened the circumstances in which police may use firearms. Thousands of angry citizens have again taken to the streets of French cities, demanding an end to what they call a police state.

“This law is part of a broader trend that allows police officers to kill with impunity. It is a licence to kill — extra-large. That permission already exists in practice today, but they now intend to expand it,” one man said.

Prices are rising rapidly in neighbouring Italy as well. In Rome, taxi drivers staged a large protest outside the Ministry of Economy and Finance, demanding government support. Drivers say soaring petrol and diesel costs have added €400 to their monthly expenses — as much as 40 percent of a family budget. They threaten to stop working altogether if the authorities do not ease the pressure on the sector.

Paolo Maciocchi, head of a textile manufacturing and trading company, Italy:

“Our costs have risen by about €300–400 a month. If this continues for a full year, we will spend an extra €3,600 to €4,000 on fuel alone.”

In an effort to blunt public anger, the Italian government has announced a “tax holiday” on vehicle ownership. On closer inspection, the concession looks more like a pre-election gesture ahead of the 2027 vote. The relief applies only to cars of up to 109 horsepower, lasts just one year, is limited to private individuals and can be claimed for only one vehicle per household. The saving comes to about €200 — nowhere near the extra cost of fuel.

Gabriele Masini, oil-market analyst, Italy:

“This is certainly more of a symbolic measure, designed to ease public anxiety over rising prices, than a policy that will have any real effect on inflation or on how people experience the cost of living.”

In Germany, protests are driven not only by fuel costs but by a crisis in industry. Nearly 200,000 workers from automotive groups have marched across the country over Volkswagen’s plans to close four plants.

They are demanding job guarantees and large-scale investment, arguing that the stability of the car giants underpins the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of families and the economies of entire cities.

A protester:

“Everything about this is frightening. When people talk about possible plant closures, of course each of us fears losing our job. Huge numbers of people depend on this company. The whole town depends on it — suppliers, small businesses, the local infrastructure.”

Public anger across Europe is not limited to industry and fuel shortages. In Estonia, a wave of teachers’ strikes has demanded that officials stop cutting education budgets to fund military procurement and finally raise teachers’ pay.

In Romania, farmers’ protests have escalated into clashes with the police. Peasants, driven to despair by an export ban on livestock and the forced preventive slaughter of sheep, are demanding an end to rising fuel prices and compensation for their losses. The response, as so often, has been the ringing in the ears that follows a baton blow. The result: 24 injured and nearly 30 detained.

This, then, is the remarkable — and supposedly harmonious — picture of contemporary European prosperity. While politicians energetically pretend to solve their voters’ problems, those same voters are being energetically beaten.

Something suggests that, as colder weather approaches, the scale of protest will continue to grow — despite attempts to suppress it in the best traditions of European democracy.

The formula is simple. If heating their own homes becomes too expensive, Europeans will start warming themselves at bonfires on street barricades.