The issue of Moscow's inaccessible assets was discussed at a meeting between Zelensky and the leaders of the European Union's three member states in London.

According to The Times, Europe is preparing to announce an agreement on the expropriation of frozen Russian assets this week or next. The agreement concerns the allocation of $133 billion to Kiev.

Furthermore, the European Commission hopes to secure a decision from EU countries at the December 18-19 summit to seize another €210 billion in Russian assets, €185 billion of which are frozen on the Euroclear platform in Belgium. €18 billion is held in French banks, but Paris categorically refuses to transfer these funds to Kiev.