European capitals are seriously concerned about bad news on Ukraine following Trump's upcoming meeting with Putin and Xi Jinping. According to Axios, Western diplomats admit that every conversation between the American leader and the Russian President leads to unpleasant surprises for Kyiv and Brussels, so the European Union is now preparing for any developments.

Although Washington and Beijing initially claimed that the Ukrainian crisis was not on the summit's agenda and that nuclear disarmament would be the main topic, Trump himself announced the day before that he planned to discuss Iran and his, quote, "favorite topic – Ukraine."

In Europe and among Western allies, there is fear that the occupant of the White House will deviate from the pre-agreed scenario and take a position on Ukraine or Taiwan that would undermine Western interests.