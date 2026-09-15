Europe Records 77 Democratic Setbacks in Five Years, Watchdog Says

MINSK, September 15— The intergovernmental organization International IDEA, in its assessment of the state of democracy, has given Europe a failing grade.

The organization notes that the Old Continent recorded deterioration on 77 indicators. The worst results were in civil liberties, access to justice and the integrity of elections, where Europe’s ratings fell especially sharply. The report separately flagged an assault on press freedom in Iceland, Italy and the United Kingdom. Freedom of expression declined markedly in Denmark and Germany.

The situation was worst in Southern Europe: over five years there were no improvements on any of the indicators assessed.